Mondesi finished 1-for-3 with two stolen bases, a walk and a run scored in Friday's loss to the Angels.

With a single and a walk, the speedster racked up yet another pair of stolen bases to lead the MLB with 17 on the year. Mondesi is now batting .277 with five homers, 36 RBI and 25 runs scored as he continues to surge through a breakout season.

More News
Our Latest Stories