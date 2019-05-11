Mondesi went 1-for-3 with a walk, run and two steals in a 5-1 victory against the Phillies on Friday.

With two more successful stolen base attempts, Mondesi is now tied for the American League lead with 12 steals. He's been very efficient on his steal attempts, posting a success rate of 12-for-14 through 38 games. Owners would like to see Mondesi submit a higher on-base percentage than .314 so he can take more advantage of his speed, but he is recording a .516 slugging percentage. Mondesi is batting .277 with 21 extra-base hits -- including five home runs -- 33 RBI and 24 runs in 155 at-bats this season.