Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Steals two bases
Mondesi went 1-for-3 with a walk, run and two steals in a 5-1 victory against the Phillies on Friday.
With two more successful stolen base attempts, Mondesi is now tied for the American League lead with 12 steals. He's been very efficient on his steal attempts, posting a success rate of 12-for-14 through 38 games. Owners would like to see Mondesi submit a higher on-base percentage than .314 so he can take more advantage of his speed, but he is recording a .516 slugging percentage. Mondesi is batting .277 with 21 extra-base hits -- including five home runs -- 33 RBI and 24 runs in 155 at-bats this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds for Week 8, including some high-upside...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
Some favorable matchups for the Twins and Angels put a few trending players on Scott White's...
-
Week 8 Preview: Two-start rankings
Week 8 is one where you'll want to be especially active on the waiver wire, according to Scott...
-
Week 8 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver wire, winners and losers
It's still hard to figure out what to make of Yu Darvish, but Scott White says Fantasy players...
-
Worry about these eight stars?
Concern level Thursday: Which hitters should you have real concern over, and which can you...