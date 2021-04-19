Manager Mike Matheny said Monday that Mondesi (elbow) hasn't yet resumed swinging, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.
Mondesi recently started doing some activities, but Matheny said that the 25-year-old has only been doing limited controlled movement. Mondesi has been sidelined since the start of the regular season due to a right oblique strain, and the team hasn't yet established a timetable for his return. Nicky Lopez should continue to fill in as the primary shortstop while Mondesi is unavailable.
More News
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Doing more movement•
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Still resting•
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Slated to miss 'a couple weeks'•
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Placed on 10-day injured list•
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Goes hitless in spring finale•
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Ready for game action•