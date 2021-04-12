Mondesi (oblique) is still resting to let his injury fully heal as of Monday, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Mondesi has been on the injured list since the start of the regular season after he tweaked his oblique late in spring training. The 25-year-old has mainly been resting over the several weeks of the regular season since the team doesn't want to rush him back and risk a setback that would force him to miss additional time. Manager Mike Matheny declined to give a timetable for Mondesi's return Monday, but Nicky Lopez should continue to fill in at shortstop while Mondesi is sidelined.