Mondesi (oblique) is still resting to let his injury fully heal as of Monday, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.
Mondesi has been on the injured list since the start of the regular season after he tweaked his oblique late in spring training. The 25-year-old has mainly been resting over the several weeks of the regular season since the team doesn't want to rush him back and risk a setback that would force him to miss additional time. Manager Mike Matheny declined to give a timetable for Mondesi's return Monday, but Nicky Lopez should continue to fill in at shortstop while Mondesi is sidelined.
More News
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Slated to miss 'a couple weeks'•
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Placed on 10-day injured list•
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Goes hitless in spring finale•
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Ready for game action•
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Recovery progressing well•
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Slowed by sore foot•