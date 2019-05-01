Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Still streaking
Mondesi went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a 3-2 victory against the Rays in the first game of a doubleheader Wednesday.
While he only had one hit in the matinee affair, Mondesi is still hitting .342 (13-for-38) in the last nine games. During that stretch, he has four extra-base hits, including two homers. He only has four home runs this year, but thanks to six doubles and five triples, Mondesi is slugging .521 with a .286 batting average. He's been a strong fantasy asset early this year with 26 RBI, 17 runs and eight stolen bases as well.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: 'Fooled You,' Regulators
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Tuesday's highlights, power bats like double-dong...
-
Rankings Update: Risers and Fallers
A lot has changed in the first month of the season. Here's who Scott White and Heath Cummings...
-
Roto trade values, updated rankings
What would be a fair offer for Cody Bellinger right about now? Scott White assigns a trade...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
The closer landscape continues to evolve and Heath Cummings tries to make some sense of it...
-
Speculating on saves
Which bullpens have been the best, and which might be ripe for a change? Paul Mammino digs...
-
FBT Podcast: Hot and cold hitters
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Monday's highlights, 'Hot Blooded' and...