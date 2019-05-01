Mondesi went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a 3-2 victory against the Rays in the first game of a doubleheader Wednesday.

While he only had one hit in the matinee affair, Mondesi is still hitting .342 (13-for-38) in the last nine games. During that stretch, he has four extra-base hits, including two homers. He only has four home runs this year, but thanks to six doubles and five triples, Mondesi is slugging .521 with a .286 batting average. He's been a strong fantasy asset early this year with 26 RBI, 17 runs and eight stolen bases as well.