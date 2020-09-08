Mondesi went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a stolen base in Monday's 5-2 loss to Cleveland.
His seventh inning shot was his first homer of the year, and the only run the Royals managed off Zach Plesac. Mondesi has nudged his average back up to .200 with six hits in his last four games, and his AL-leading 11 steals have been the only thing keeping his fantasy value afloat this year.
