Mondesi went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in a 6-2 loss against the Rangers on Saturday.

For the third straight day, Mondesi swiped a bag, which has pushed him to 21 stolen bases for the season. That leads all of baseball, and it's not close, as Mondesi has a six-bag lead on Tim Anderson. Mondesi is also hitting .287 with six home runs, 42 RBI and 24 runs in 230 at-bats this season.