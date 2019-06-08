Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Swipes 23rd base

Mondesi went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base in Friday's 6-4 win over the White Sox.

Mondesi swatted an RBI double in the sixth against Ivan Nova to tie the game, 2-2. Then with the Royals trailing in the seventh, he reclaimed the lead for good with an RBI single against reliever Jace Fry. The speedy 23-year-old continues to lead the majors in steals with 23 on the season, while batting a lofty .282/.316/.476 with six homers, 44 RBI and 37 runs scored.