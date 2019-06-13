Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Swipes 26th bag

Mondesi went 2-for-5 with a stolen base in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Tigers.

The speedy shortstop stole yet another base along with a pair of singles. The steal marked his fourth in the last five games, upping his season total to a league-leading 26. Mondesi has been a force to be reckoned with so far, slashing .283/.315/.468 with six home runs, 44 RBI and 38 runs scored.

