Mondesi went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Friday's loss to the Yankees.

Mondesi plated the game's first run in the third inning on a single to right field, but the Yankees would come away with a 6-2 victory. The 23-year-old is hitting .269 with two homers, 14 RBI and six stolen bases through 19 games in 2019, although his strikeout rate (29.5 percent) is an area of concern.