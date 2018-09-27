Mondesi went 2-for-5 with a triple, two stolen bases and two runs scored in Wednesday's win over the Reds.

Mondesi singled in the first inning and stole his way to third base before coming around to score on a Salvador Perez double. He added a triple in the fifth inning, scoring another run on a groundout from Alex Gordon. The 23-year-old has done nothing but produce at the plate in September, slashing .305/.330/.568 with six homers, 10 stolen bases, 17 runs and 13 RBI through 22 games.