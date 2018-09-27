Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Swipes two bases
Mondesi went 2-for-5 with a triple, two stolen bases and two runs scored in Wednesday's win over the Reds.
Mondesi singled in the first inning and stole his way to third base before coming around to score on a Salvador Perez double. He added a triple in the fifth inning, scoring another run on a groundout from Alex Gordon. The 23-year-old has done nothing but produce at the plate in September, slashing .305/.330/.568 with six homers, 10 stolen bases, 17 runs and 13 RBI through 22 games.
More News
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Carries offense in loss to Pirates•
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Continues strong September•
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Steals 24th base•
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Homers, collects steal•
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Four hits, stolen base in loss•
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Two-hit game with stolen base•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....