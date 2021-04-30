Mondesi (oblique) progressed to participating in batting practice at the alternate training site, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

The 25-year-old began taking part in some baseball activities a couple weeks ago, but advancing to taking batting practice is a significant step as he returns from an oblique strain. Mondesi figures to be a couple weeks away from rejoining the Royals, and he'll likely take part in minor-league rehab games before returning to the majors.