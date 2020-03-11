Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Taking part in more team activities
Mondesi (shoulder) is taking part in more baseball activities alongside the rest of his teammates, though he's yet to get into game action, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.
Manager Mike Matheny described Mondesi as "tracking well," though the fact that he's yet to appear in a game with Opening Day just 15 days away doesn't seem to bode well for his ability to avoid a trip to the injured list. The Royals have yet to officially announce when Mondesi is expected back from labral repair surgery.
