Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Targeting early September return
Manager Ned Yost said Mondesi (shoulder) still doesn't have an exact timetable for his return, though he could plausibly return sometime in early September, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Mondesi has been sidelined since July 16 with a left shoulder subluxation, and it's no surprise that the Royals -- who are well out of playoff contention -- are proceeding cautiously with the speedster. The 24-year-old is still second in the majors with stolen bases (31) despite the missed time.
More News
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Return timetable uncertain•
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Resumes light workouts•
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Lands on injured list•
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Heading for MRI•
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Exits Tuesday's game•
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Huge three-hit effort•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...
-
Eight trending hitters: Pros and cons
The waiver wire has seen a surge in activity over the past week because of some new bats grabbing...
-
Waivers: On Braves closers, Aquino
The Braves may not have a closer, but the Rays do. And how hard should we buying into Aristides...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates some two-start sleeper possibilities, but there...
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...