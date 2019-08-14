Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Targeting early September return

Manager Ned Yost said Mondesi (shoulder) still doesn't have an exact timetable for his return, though he could plausibly return sometime in early September, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Mondesi has been sidelined since July 16 with a left shoulder subluxation, and it's no surprise that the Royals -- who are well out of playoff contention -- are proceeding cautiously with the speedster. The 24-year-old is still second in the majors with stolen bases (31) despite the missed time.