Mondesi (oblique) is progressing in his recovery but the Royals will not rush him back, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.
The switch-hitting shortstop's swing, particularly from the left side, needs a bit more work before he begins his rehab assignment. Mondesi is itching to return, so it sounds like he could move on to the final step in his rehab next week.
More News
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Nearing rehab assignment•
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Taking batting practice•
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Still not swinging•
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Doing more movement•
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Still resting•
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Slated to miss 'a couple weeks'•