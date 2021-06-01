Mondesi exited Monday's game against the Pirates after feeling a "little tweak" in his hamstring, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

The speedster went 2-for-3 with a two-run blast before leaving the contest. Mondesi's removal appears to have been precautionary, but it'll be unclear how serious the hamstring issue is until the Royals provide further updates. He has hit .360 with two homers and three doubles in 25 at-bats since making his 2021 debut May 25.