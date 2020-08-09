Mondesi went 1-for-5 with two stolen bases in Saturday's 9-6 win over the Twins.

After singling against Sean Poppen in the seventh inning, Mondesi stole second and third to triple his stolen stolen-base total for the season. Mondesi has drawn only one walk in 62 plate appearances and is still without a homer. However, after batting as low as eighth last week, Mondesi has hit fifth in each of the Royals' last three games, which suggests manager Mike Matheny is confident that Mondesi is close to getting it together.