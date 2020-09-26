Mondesi went 3-for-3 with an RBI triple, two stolen bases and a run scored in Friday's 3-2 win over the Tigers.
Mondesi was just a homer shy of the cycle Friday. In the first inning, Mondesi and Whit Merrifield executed a double-steal after the former got aboard with a single. In the second, Mondesi had an RBI triple. He added a double in the fifth and stole third, which gave the speedy shortstop 24 stolen bases on the year. He's surged to end the season, going 11-for-19 with five steals, seven runs scored and four RBI in his last five games. Overall, he's produced four homers, three triples, 18 RBI and 30 runs scored in 57 contests.
