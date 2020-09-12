Mondesi went 1-for-3 Friday with, three runs scored, two walks, two stolen bases and an RBI during the Royals' 4-3 win over the Pirates.

Mondesi played a role in every run scored by the Royals on Friday. He now has 15 stolen bases on the season. Mondesi is also riding an eight-game hit streak which has buoyed his September average to a strong .286.