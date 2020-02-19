Play

Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Won't play spring opener

Mondesi (shoulder) will play in games this spring but won't play in Friday's spring opener against the Rangers, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.

Mondesi underwent shoulder surgery at the end of last season, but he remains on track to be ready for Opening Day, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. If he suffers a setback, Nicky Lopez would likely start at shortstop to open the season.

