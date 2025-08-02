Frazier went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 9-3 win over the Blue Jays.

Frazier gave the Royals a commanding seven-run lead in the ninth, when he took Mason Fluharty deep to right field for a two-run homer. It was Frazier's fourth home run of the season and first since June 1 against the Padres. The veteran outfielder has started in each of the Royals' last four games, and he should continue to see a bump in playing time for as long as Jac Caglianone (hamstring) is on the 10-day injured list.