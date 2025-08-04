Frazier will start at designated hitter and bat seventh in Monday's game against the Red Sox.

Frazier will remain in the lineup for a seventh straight game after going 5-for-23 with a home run, a stolen base, four runs and three RBI. He's picked up starts at five different positions -- second base, third base, left field right field and now DH -- and should remain a fixture in the lineup against right-handed pitching, at least until Jac Caglianone (hamstring) returns from the injured list.