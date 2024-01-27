Frazier signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Royals on Saturday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Frazier slashed .240/.300/.396 with 60 RBI across 454 plate appearances with the Orioles last season. He elected free agency earlier in the offseason to avoid being completely phased out by Baltimore's young talent, and he will presumably replace Michael Massey as the Royals' primary second baseman while occasionally getting a look in the corner outfield spots. His new contract includes an $8.5 million mutual option for 2025 with a $2.5 million buyout.