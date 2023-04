Singer (1-2) took the loss Wednesday, allowing five runs on six hits and three walks over five innings against the Rangers. He struck out four.

Despite not allowing a homer, Singer gave up at least one run in three of his five innings, and he's now served up five or more runs in each of his past three outings after he started the season strong against the Blue Jays (one run in five innings). He'll look to bounce back next week during Kansas City's three-game road set in Arizona.