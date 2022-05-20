Hernandez was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Friday.
The right-hander earned a spot in Kansas City's Opening Day rotation, but he's struggled through seven starts with a 9.10 ERA, 2.16 WHIP and 16:20 K:BB over 29.2 innings. Hernandez surrendered three runs over three innings Thursday against the White Sox, which was apparently the final straw. The 25-year-old could receive another look in the rotation later this season, but for now he'll attempt to straighten things out with Omaha. Brady Singer is the likely candidate to step into Hernandez's spot in the rotation.
