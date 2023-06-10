Hernandez will serve as the opening pitcher against the Orioles on Sunday, Jaylon T. Thompson of The Kansas City Star reports.
Hernandez will get the start, and Mike Mayers is expected to receive the bulk innings, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. Hernandez will likely only go a couple of innings at most, so he won't have the counting stats -- nor the chance to pick up a decision -- against Baltimore on Sunday.
More News
-
Royals' Carlos Hernandez: Set to open Monday•
-
Royals' Carlos Hernandez: Dealing with thumb issue•
-
Royals' Carlos Hernandez: Leaves with apparent injury•
-
Royals' Carlos Hernandez: Takes second loss•
-
Royals' Carlos Hernandez: Starting again Sunday•
-
Royals' Carlos Hernandez: Strikes out four as opener•