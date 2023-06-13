Hernandez (0-4) allowed an unearned run in one inning to take the 10-inning loss Monday versus the Reds.

The Reds were able to play small ball to scrape home a run against Hernandez, and the Royals couldn't match it in the bottom of the 10th. He's seem time both as a traditional reliever and an opening pitcher lately, but the results haven't been all that good -- he has a 5.40 ERA and 0.90 WHIP over 13.1 innings across his last 10 appearances, which includes four turns as an opener. For the season, he's posted a 4.86 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 42:9 K:BB across 33.1 innings. Hernandez's opening appearances have typically come in front of Mike Mayers, who is lined up to pitch again over the weekend versus the Angels.