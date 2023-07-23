Hernandez (0-6) allowed a run on one hit and struck out one over one inning to take the loss Saturday versus the Yankees.

Hernandez has allowed two runs over 9.1 innings in July, but both instances led to him taking losses. His mistake Saturday resulted in a solo home run by DJ LeMahieu in the seventh inning. Hernandez has a middling 3.86 ERA for the season, but his 1.02 WHIP and 57:13 K:BB through 49 innings suggests he's gotten a little unlucky. He's added seven holds and two blown saves while often seeing high-leverage spots.