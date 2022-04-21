Sanatana (undisclosed) is back in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Twins, batting fifth and playing first base, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Santana missed the last two games after being scratched from Tuesday's lineup. His absence may have been primarily due to Salvador's eye issue, however, which prevented him from catching but didn't prevent him from serving as the designated hitter. Perez will catch again Thursday, freeing up the designated hitter spot for Hunter Dozier and the first base spot for Santana.