Santana will start at first base and bat third in Thursday's season opener versus the Rangers.

Adalberto Mondesi initially looked on track to begin the season as the Royals' No. 3 hitter, but his placement on the injured list Wednesday due to an oblique strain has opened the door for Santana to slot in between Andrew Benintendi and Salvador Perez in the batting order. After signing a two-year, $17.5 million deal with Kansas City over the winter, the 34-year-old turned in a productive spring, posting a .949 OPS while drawing 11 walks against nine strikeouts.