Santana went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, two walks and an additional run in a 13-7 loss to the Mariners on Saturday.

Santana walked in the first and fifth innings, scoring following the latter, and launched a two-run homer during a seventh-inning rally to tie the game. This was almost a necessary performance for Santana, who still draws walks but was just 2-for-32 on the season prior to Saturday's game. He'll need to string together a few more quality performances before he can be seen as an a potential option.