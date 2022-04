Santana went 0-for-2 with three walks and a run scored in Thursday's 5-2 extra-innings win over the White Sox.

One of Santana's walks came in the Royals' three-run 10th inning. The first baseman's bat is cold to start the season with a .106 batting average, but he's partially offset that by posting a 22.6 percent walk rate through 15 games. He's added a home run, five RBI, six runs scored and a double in 62 plate appearances while regularly hitting in the middle of the order.