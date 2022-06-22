Santana went 4-for-5 with a home run, a double, five RBI and two total runs scored in Tuesday's 12-11 extra-innings win over the Angels.

Santana hasn't hit a triple since 2019, so a cycle was never really on the radar. He was steady in this one, posting an RBI double in the second inning, a two-run homer in the fourth and RBI singles in the sixth and eighth. This was just his sixth multi-hit game of the year, though it was also his second four-hit effort, both of which have come in June. The veteran first baseman has a .210/.347/.333 slash line with four homers, 18 RBI, 15 runs scored and eight doubles across 196 plate appearances.