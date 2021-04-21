Santana went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI in a loss to the Rays on Tuesday.

The Royals were routed in the contest, but Santana made sure the team's offense wasn't to blame. The veteran plated a pair of runs with a double in the third inning and bashed a solo homer in the fifth. After a slow start to the campaign, Santana has been coming on strong with four straight two-hit games. Over that span, he has gone 8-for-15 with four extra-base hits and four RBI.