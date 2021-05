Santana went 2-for-2 with a pair of singles and a pair of walks in Saturday's 9-1 loss to the White Sox.

Santana has recorded seven games this season where he's gotten on base at least three times. The 35-year-old first baseman's strong day at the dish didn't directly lead to any run production in the blowout loss. Santana has a .263/.380/.456 slash line with six home runs, 21 RBI, 17 runs scored and a stolen base in 137 plate appearances.