Santana went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer and a walk in Wednesday's 9-8 win over the Rays.

Santana's production came late, as he swatted a two-run long ball in the seventh to give the Royals their first lead of the night at 7-6 and was later intentionally walked in the ninth. The 35-year-old has been on an absolute tear at the plate lately, slashing .474/.524/.947 with five extra-base hits, six RBI and three runs scored to go along with a 2:1 BB:K over his last five games.