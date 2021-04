Santana went 2-for-4 with an RBI single in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Pirates.

Santana's infield single in the third inning plated shortstop Nicky Lopez for the Royals' lone run. The 35-year-old Santana continues to get involved in run production -- he has 19 RBI in 22 games this season. The first baseman had all of 30 RBI in 60 games last year. In 2021, he's added five home runs, 10 runs scored, one stolen base and a .244/.362/.487 slash line across 94 plate appearances.