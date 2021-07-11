Santana is not starting Sunday due to a wrist issue that arose during Saturday's loss to Cleveland, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports.

Santana was replaced by Jarrod Dyson as Ryan O'Hearn shifted to first base late in Saturday's contest. The reason for Santana's departure wasn't clear initially, but it's now known that he banged up his wrist. He'll sit for the first time this season Sunday, and it's not currently clear if he'll be available off the bench. If Santana is given the entire game off, he'll have five full days to rest his wrist prior to the season resuming next Friday.