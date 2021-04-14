Santana went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run and a pair of walks in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Angels.

Santana's two-run blast in the seventh inning extended the Royals' lead to 5-1. The 35-year-old first baseman is up to two homers, eight RBI and six runs scored through 44 plate appearances in 10 games. He's slashing .171/.318/.371 while regularly hitting third or fourth in the order.