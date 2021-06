Santana went 1-for-3 with a two-RBI single, two walks and a run scored in Friday's 14-5 win over Minnesota.

The first baseman's two-run single came in the second inning, staking Kansas City to a 12-0 lead. Santana continues to show an excellent eye at the plate with a .393 OBP. He's added 10 home runs, 36 RBI, 34 runs scored and two stolen bases across 234 plate appearances.