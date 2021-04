Santana went 1-for-4 with a walk and three runs scored in Wednesday's 9-6 win over the Pirates.

Santana walked and scored on a Jorge Soler double in the first inning. In the fourth, Santana got aboard with a single and scored on a Soler single to extend the Royals' lead to 6-0. Santana's third run came in the sixth inning after he reached on an error. The first baseman has five home runs, 19 RBI, 13 runs scored, a stolen base and a .244/.364/.476 slash line through 23 games.