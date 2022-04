Santana was scratched from the lineup for Tuesday's' game against the Twins for undisclosed reasons, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Hunter Dozier will move to first base, with Salvador Perez serving as the designated hitter and Cam Gallagher entering the lineup behind the plate. Santana has struggled to an .077/.226/.115 line through eight games despite posting a 9.7 percent strikeout rate.