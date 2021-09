Santana went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk Saturday in a loss to the White Sox.

Santana clubbed a 441-foot solo shot in the sixth inning for the Royals' final run. The long ball snapped 35-game streak without a homer for the veteran, during which he batted only .185 with a mere five RBI over 130 at-bats. Santana has recently been dealing with a hip injury, so Saturday's power display could be a sign that he is feeling better.