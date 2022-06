Santana went 2-for-3 with a double and a two-RBI single in Sunday's loss to the Athletics.

Santana came to the plate with the bases loaded in the sixth inning and though he was unable to clear the bases, he sent Andrew Benintendi and Nicky Lopez home to tie the game at two. The first baseman is on a three-game hit streak and has eight total hits in his last five games. Santana has raised his batting average from .191 to .216 during that span.