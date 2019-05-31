Owings was designated for assignment by the Royals on Friday.

Owings saw a drastic reduction in playing time during May with only 39 at-bats in 12 games. The 27-year-old was slashing .133/.193/.222 with a 37.9 percent strikeout rate in 145 plate appearances this season, so it's hardly surprising for the Royals to want a new face on the 40-man roster. Cheslor Cuthbert had his contract selected from Triple-A Omaha in a corresponding move.

