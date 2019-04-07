Royals' Chris Owings: Heads to bench

Owings is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

The Royals have regularly deployed Whit Merrifield in right field this season, thereby opening up an everyday role in the infield for Owings, who had started each of the team's first seven games. Owings will get his first day off of the campaign in the series finale, with Lucas Duda effectively replacing him in the starting nine.