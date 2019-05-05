Owings is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Owings finds himself on the bench for a second straight day and may be on the outs for a full-time role in the wake of Kelvin Gutierrez's emergence. With the hot-hitting Gutierrez drawing his ninth straight start at third base, Hunter Dozier has settled in at designated hitter while Jorge Soler shifts to right field, leaving no room in the lineup for Owings.