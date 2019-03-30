Royals' Chris Owings: May be main second baseman

Owings will start at second base and hit sixth Saturday against the White Sox.

Widely expected to fill a utility role for the Royals to begin the season, Owings has opened the campaign with back-to-back starts at the keystone, with one coming against a lefty pitching (Carlos Rodon) and the other versus a righty (Reynaldo Lopez). Though Whit Merrifield saw the bulk of the action at second base for the Royals in 2018, manager Ned Yost said that Merrifield would likely play right field more often than anticipated since it gives the team its best defensive outfield, per Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com. That represents good news for Owings, who could flirt with double-digit home runs and steals if he ends up receiving steady playing time.