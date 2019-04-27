Owings is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Angels.

Kelvin Gutierrez will make his major-league debut Saturday, leaving Owings as the odd man out of the lineup. The 27-year-old has gone 1-for-19 in his last five games, scoring only once during that time. In Owings' absence, Whit Merrifield will shift to second base, batting in the leadoff spot.