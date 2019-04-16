Owings went 2-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Monday's 5-4 loss to the White Sox.

It's the utility player's first homer of the year. Owings is taking advantage of his opportunity at a starting role, hitting .310 (9-for-29) over the last eight games with two steals, four runs and six RBI while splitting time between second base and the outfield.